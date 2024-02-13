Left Menu

Forest guard severely injured after being attacked by female rhino in Assam's Kaziranga

One forest guard was severely injured after being attacked by a female rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Tuesday, officials said.

Man injured in rhino attack (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One forest guard was severely injured after being attacked by a female rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place near Ikorani Beel of Bokpara forest camp under Kohora range in the national park.

The injured forest guard was identified as Pinku Chandra Nath and he was rushed to hospital. Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, Forest Range Officer said that the forest guard was attacked by the female rhino after he fell from the elephant he was sitting on.

"The forest guard was injured after being attacked by a female rhino near Ikorani Beel of Bokpara forest camp. Following the incident, we admitted the injured forest guard at Kohora Civil Hospital but later doctor referred him to Guwahati for better treatment. Two forest staff were on duty in that area with a department elephant," said Gogoi. "When the rhino chased the elephant, both forest staff fell from the elephant and the rhino attacked Pinku Chanda Nath. The elephant mahout was unhurt in the incident," the forest official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

