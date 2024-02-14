"Transformational change in Padma Awards to People's Padma": Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that there is a transformational change in the Padma Awards as "People's Padma." Dhankar, who was in Guwahati on Tuesday for the conferment of the highest state civil awards--Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav--said that the country has now escaped the time when 'part patronage used to be the driving force and event management used to secure Padmas'.

"We have noticed in recent times, there is a transformational change in the Padma Awards to the "People's Padma". We know the days when part patronage used to be the driving force, event management used to secure Padmas. But I see here such a massive, genuine, authentic transformational mechanism for giving awards. Congratulations to those who have done it," the Vice President of India said. This year, the Assam Bhaibav Award, the highest Assam civilian award--the state's premier civilian honour--was conferred on the former CJI and the first one from the North East to occupy the highest judicial pedestal--Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"Today's awards, Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav, symbolize the acknowledgment of outstanding contributions in various fields. Friends, I could never imagine that the fields would be so diversified, that the recipients would be spread across the strata of society. Amazing work done by the persons concerned," Jagdeep Dhankhar said. He also said that the Act East policy announced in 2014 is bearing rich dividends.

"Owing to government initiatives and policies, the north-eastern region of Bharat is assuming its rightful place in the national and historical narrative. In recent years, the North East has witnessed large-scale international events for the first time during India's year-long G20 presidency. This will have a tremendous positive impact on the future of this region," the Vice President of India said. He further said, "In Amrit Kaal, firm foundations for a developed Bharat in 2047 have been laid. We all saw this spectacle on the 75th Republic Day at Kartavya Path. The entire world watched in disbelief at the emergence of women's power in this country. Something we never imagined, something we never thought of... That was the greatest accomplishment, an indication of the big change that is in the country at the moment."

He also said that the country is moving to be a developed country and will be the second or third largest economy in the world very soon. "Our 5000-year-old culture, which we have inherited, has taught us what we should do in such a situation. We have to show the way to the world, and we are capable of showing the way to the world because the situation in the country has now become such that the people who used to give us opinions long ago now seek our opinion. The big institutions of the world, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, used to tell us that you are the fragile five, you are in the bottom five, you are a burden on the world, a cause for concern. Today we are in the top five. We will reach the top three in two-three years," Dhankhar said.

He also said that the conferment of the Assam Civilian Awards goes beyond just a celebration of individual achievement. "It is also a reflection of the rich tapestry of Assam, its people, and their invaluable contribution to the progress and cultural diversity of a great nation. The variety of awards has been so deep, so touching, and so emotive," Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state ministers, MPs, and MLAs were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

