Mayawati urges government to prioritize farmers' demands
BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the Centre should initiate talks with protesting farmers instead of taking action against them.
Her remarks come as protesting farmers from Punjab make an attempt to march to Delhi to press for various demands.
Mayawati said the government should take seriously the demands of the hardworking farmers who have made India self-reliant in food production.
The Centre should resolve their issue in a timely manner so that the farmers are not forced to protest again and again in support of their demands, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a post on X.
''Instead of taking strict action against the agitating farmers under the current campaign of 'Dilli Chalo', it would be better if the Centre tries to end their movement by having proper talks with them,'' she added.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farm unions would march to Delhi to press the Centre to accept several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
