Left Menu

BJD extends support to BJP's Ashwini Vaishnaw in Odisha's Rajya Sabha Polls

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced its support for Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the press release said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 14:06 IST
BJD extends support to BJP's Ashwini Vaishnaw in Odisha's Rajya Sabha Polls
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced its support for Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the press release said on Wednesday. According to the release, "Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will support the candidature of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, "for the larger interest of State's Railways and Telecom Development" in the ensuing Election to Rajya Sabha - 2024."

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Muzibulla Khan commended the achievements of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, representing Odisha. "You know, when Ashwini Vaishnaw was elected from Odisha, he took the oath as the Union Railway Minister in the central government, and it's a significant development that an Odisha representative became the Railway Minister. He made considerable efforts for Odisha's development, particularly in expanding the railway network. In the current budget, there's an allocation of 10,000 crores for our East Coast Zone, indicating a positive step for Odisha's prosperity and development."

"We welcome the decision taken by our party president and Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik," he added. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections to be held in various states.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha. Union Minister L Murugan, Maya Narollya, Bansilal Gurjar and Umesh Nath Maharai will contest from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024