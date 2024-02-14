Four Indonesian pollsters show Prabowo on track to win presidency in one round

Four unofficial tallies in Indonesia's presidential election showed Prabowo Subianto was on track to win in a single round, with more than 60% of ballots counted.

Independent pollsters Indikator Politik, Kompas, CSIS, and LSI were conducting "quick counts" of votes from a sample of polling stations across the country.

