District administration demolishes illegal structure of human trafficking gang member in MP's Sehore

District administration on Wednesday demolished the illegal structure of a human trafficking gang member in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, an official said. The demolition action was carried out under the jurisdiction of Ichhawar police station in the district. The accused has been identified as Shahrukh Khan (25), a resident of Bawadiya village in the district and was held in connection with kidnapping a minor. He had encroached on government expansion land and made illegal construction.

"Administrative action was being taken against the accused Shahrukh Khan who had encroached on government expansion land and made illegal construction on it. It was demolished on Wednesday," said Manoj Chaudhary, Tehsildar. He further said that the court would punish the accused for his deeds and they took the action to remove the encroachment as part of their action.

According to the police, Ichhawar police received information that some unknown people had forcibly abducted a seven-year old girl from Dundlava village on February 10. Following which, the police registered a case against unknown accused in Ichhawar police station under IPC sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 372 (Selling minor for purposes of prostitution, etc.) and started the search operation. The police checked the CCTV footage of the area and with the help of it, they rescued the minor girl from Shivpuri district and arrested a total of nine accused into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)