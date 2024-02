BRIEF-Heineken CEO Dolf Van Den Brink: company expects volumes to rise in Europe in 2024

Heineken NV: * HEINEKEN CFO HAROLD VAN DEN BROEK: COMPANY EXPECTS HIGHER THAN HISTORICAL AVERAGE WAGE INFLATION

* HEINEKEN CFO: CUSTOMERS' WAGE INFLATION, ECONOMIC RECOVERY IN NIGERIA AND VIETNAM AND SPORTING EVENTS COULD HELP DRIVE OPERATING PROFIT HIGHER IN 2024 * HEINEKEN CEO DOLF VAN DEN BRINK SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS 2024 VOLUMES TO BE HIGHER IN EUROPE THAN LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

