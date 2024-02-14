UNICEF, Netherlands sign US$ 4M deal to Protect Children on the Move in Libya

UNICEF Libya and the Government of the Netherlands have signed an agreement of US$ 4 million to Protect Children on the Move in Libya and provide them with a safe and protective environment.

This agreement forms part of the Government of the Netherlands policy to provide targeted support for children on the move including migrant and displaced people that are vulnerable to all forms of violence, exploitation and abuse. Over the next three years the Government of the Netherlands will support UNICEF to enable the protection of thousands of children on the move through service provision and strengthened institutional capacity in Libya. The three-year project on “Responding to child protection needs for children on the move through service provision and strengthened institutional capacity in Libya,” will significantly enhance UNICEF’s ability to support and safeguard vulnerable children, particularly those caught in the complexities of migration.

“The challenges faced by all children on the move in Libya are immense,” emphasizes Michele Servadei, UNICEF Representative in Libya. “This crucial support from the Netherlands comes at a critical time where children are most exposed to protection risks, allowing us to expand our vital services and work alongside Libyan authorities to build an increasingly protective and inclusive environment for all. A child is a child, no matter who, where from or status, and deserves our actions.”

UNICEF's three-pronged approach in Libya prioritizes protecting vulnerable children on the move. Firstly, it intensifies child protection within detention centres, focusing on unaccompanied children through case management, mental health support, legal aid, and specialized services. Secondly, it strengthens community-based protection by expanding Baity centres for the most vulnerable children (offering education, psychosocial support and skills programmes) and deploying mobile outreach teams for awareness campaigns and psychosocial support. Finally, it builds institutional capacity by training key stakeholders, such as social workers and family court personnel, on best practices including alternatives to detention and family reunification. This comprehensive approach aims to create a safe and inclusive environment for every child in Libya.

Joost Klarenbeek, Dutch ambassador in Libya underlined that the Netherlands is very excited to partner with UNICEF Libya, “In the expectation that this program serves as a unique hope for the numerous children on the move in Libya. By working together with the Government of Libya and civil society organizations, UNICEF can create a future where every child, regardless of their background or status, can thrive in a safe and protected environment.’’

UNICEF thanks the Government and people of the Netherlands for this generous support which allows us to provide lifesaving as well as system strengthening actions to the most vulnerable children. Investing in children is an investment in the future of Libya.