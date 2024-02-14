Uttarakhand CM Dhami chairs meetings with various departments in Secretariat

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday held a meeting of various departments in the Secretariat, Dehradun regarding the ongoing pipeline EAP under various departments under externally aided projects.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 22:02 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday held a meeting of various departments in the Secretariat, Dehradun regarding the ongoing pipeline EAP under various departments under externally aided projects. Earlier today, CM Dhami and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation inaugurated the new Terminal Building (Phase-II) of Dehradun Airport, marking a significant milestone in the aviation sector of Uttarakhand.

According to a press release, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Naresh Bansal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); and Brij Bhusan Gairola, Member of Legislative Assembly were also present at the time of inauguration. The construction of the new terminal building, undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), was completed in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 486 Crore.

After the operationalization of the first phase, covering an area of 28,729 Sqm, the old Terminal Building was demolished to make way for the second phase, adding an additional 14,047 Sqm to the terminal area. The total terminal area now stands at 42,776 Sqm, enabling the airport to serve 3240 passengers during peak hours, with an annual serving capacity of 47 lakh passengers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

