Class 10, 12 board candidates should reach exam venue by 10 am: CBSE notice

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released a notification wherein it advised students to arrive on or before 10 AM before the exam commences at 10.30 am. More than 39 lakh students from across India and 26 countries will appear for the Class 10th and 12th board exams that begin tomorrow (February 15), the notice issued by the CBSE Board stated.

Class 10, 12 board candidates should reach exam venue by 10 am: CBSE notice
It further informed that 5,80,192 students will appear for the board exams from 877 examination centres in Delhi. In the notification, The Board asked students to leave their homes early and reach their respective exam centres well in advance to avoid traffic snarls owing to the prevailing situation in Delhi. Students can also use metro services to reach the examination centres, advised the CBSE.

CBSE students across India and other countries were asked to reach the examination centres before 10 AM considering the local traffic and weather conditions as well as the distance. Students who arrive later than 10.00 AM will not be allowed entry into the examination hall, said the CBSE. Schools have also been asked to help and guide the parents and students in this regard. (ANI)

