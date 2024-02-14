Properties worth several crores destroyed in massive fire in Assam's Morigaon district; none hurt

Properties worth several crores of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a godown of The Jute Corporation of India Limited in Assam's Morigaon district on Wednesday evening. There is no report of any casualty in the fire incident, officials said. The fire broke out at the godown located in the Bhuragaon area in the Morigaon district.

As soon as the police received information, the officials reached the fire incident site. Devashish Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon district who visited the site said that the firefighters, and district administration are engaged to douse the flames.

"Several fire tenders, and firefighters are engaged to douse the flames. We are trying to save some jute from here. Many local people had stored their jute here. Properties worth several crores of rupees have been damaged," Devashish Sharma said. However, the exact reason for what caused the fire was unknown at the time of filing the report.

More details are awaited. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)