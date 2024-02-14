Maharashtra: DRI seizes 28 lakh peacock tail feathers at Nhava Sheva Port

In an anti-smuggling operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit on Wednesday seized about 28 lakh peacock tail feathers that were being smuggled from India to China, by means of concealment and misdeclaration in an export cargo declared as "Door Mat made up of coir" through Nhava Sheva port. In pursuance of the said information, a detailed examination of the consignment was conducted, and approx. 28 lakh peacock tail feathers and 16000 peacock feather stems were recovered, said an official statement.

The peacock tail feathers valued at Rs 2.01 Cr (approx.) were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 as their export is prohibited as per Schedule 2 of the Export Policy of ITC (HS), 2018 notified by DGFT read with Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The exporter admitted his involvement in the illicit export and has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody by the ACMM Court. Further investigation is under progress.

Such seizure shows DRI's resolve towards its anti-smuggling mandate and taking exemplary actions against the syndicates involved in such nefarious activities. It also shows DRI's commitment to the protection of the environment and wildlife. (ANI)

