Left Menu

Maharashtra: DRI seizes 28 lakh peacock tail feathers at Nhava Sheva Port

In an anti-smuggling operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit on Wednesday seized approx 28 lakh peacock tail feathers that were being smuggled from India to China, by means of concealment and misdeclaration in an export cargo declared as "Door Mat made up of coir" through Nhava Sheva port.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 22:51 IST
Maharashtra: DRI seizes 28 lakh peacock tail feathers at Nhava Sheva Port
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai seized 28 lakhs of peacock tail feathers at Nhava Sheva Port. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an anti-smuggling operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit on Wednesday seized about 28 lakh peacock tail feathers that were being smuggled from India to China, by means of concealment and misdeclaration in an export cargo declared as "Door Mat made up of coir" through Nhava Sheva port. In pursuance of the said information, a detailed examination of the consignment was conducted, and approx. 28 lakh peacock tail feathers and 16000 peacock feather stems were recovered, said an official statement.

The peacock tail feathers valued at Rs 2.01 Cr (approx.) were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 as their export is prohibited as per Schedule 2 of the Export Policy of ITC (HS), 2018 notified by DGFT read with Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The exporter admitted his involvement in the illicit export and has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody by the ACMM Court. Further investigation is under progress.

Such seizure shows DRI's resolve towards its anti-smuggling mandate and taking exemplary actions against the syndicates involved in such nefarious activities. It also shows DRI's commitment to the protection of the environment and wildlife. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024