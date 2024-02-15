Left Menu

Odisha: Bus overturns at Gopalpur in Cuttack; 1 dead, several passengers injured

The incident took place on Wednesday late in the evening on NH-16 near Gopalpur Chhak in Cuttack.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 06:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 06:58 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least one person was killed while around 12 passengers sustained injuries after a private bus overturned near Gopalpur in Odisha's Cuttack on Wednesday. The incident took place on Wednesday late in the evening on NH-16 near Gopalpur Chhak in Cuttack.

As per the officials, the bus overturned while trying to save a cyclist, killing the bus conductor. "The injured were shifted to SCB medical casualty," Deputy Fire Officer Abani Kumar Swain of Bhubaneswar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

