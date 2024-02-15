Left Menu

'Vulgar' Saraswati idol at Tripura Government College of Art and Craft sparks row; ABVP stages protest

Dibakar Acharjee, Joint Secretary of the ABVP unit of the state, said that the organisation strongly opposed any such initiative by educational institutions, hurting religious sentiment.

Visual of the idol frapped in saree (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at the Tripura Government College of Art and Craft on Wednesday over purported vulgarity in an idol of Goddess Saraswati being worshipped at the college premises. Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated student body ABVP protested against the idol of Goddess Saraswati placed in the government institute at Lichubagan, claiming that it was "vulgar" and contrary to the spirit of Indian culture and religious sentiments, and compelled the institute authorities to drape the idol with a saree.

Dibakar Acharjee, Joint Secretary of the ABVP unit of the state, said that the organisation strongly opposed any such initiative by educational institutions, hurting religious sentiment. "As we all know, today is Basant Panchami and Goddess Saraswati is worshipped all over the country. In the very morning, we all got news that in the Government Art and Craft College, the idol of Goddess Saraswati was sculptured in a very wrong and vulgar way. We instantly reached the location and stated our protest. We bound the college authority to stop the worship there and forced the students to rap a saree on the idol. We strongly protest against this type of initiative in any educational institution," he said.

He further demanded Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha take strict action against the college authority. "It's our demand to the CM Dr Manik Saha to take strict action against the college authority and dismiss the principal too," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

