Minister McClay hosts bipartisan celebrations of National Lamb Day

The Government celebrates National Lamb Day (15 February 24) and congratulates sheep farmers on the high-quality products they continue to produce.

Agriculture Minister McClay hosted bipartisan celebrations of National Lamb Day with industry representatives at Parliament this week to mark the anniversary of the first frozen lamb exports in 1882.

“The Government is focused on getting costs down for our farmers. We recognise the challenges sheep farmers are facing in the current climate with the oversupply of Australian lamb flooding the market and driving global prices down; and the ongoing barriers faced across the wool sector,” Mr. McClay says.

“At the same time, we back our farmers who produce high-quality products that are sought globally.

“The Government recognises the red meat sector’s enduring resilience as an industry that has consistently contributed to New Zealand’s exporting portfolio, and understand we have an obligation to make sure we are not imposing any unnecessary costs on farmers.”

Work to reduce the previous government’s regulatory burden on farmers has already started, Mr McClay says.

Over the next three months Minister McClay will be joined by Minister Patterson, in his role as Minister for Rural Communities and delegation as Associate Minister responsible for wool on a national woolshed roadshow.

“Sheep farmers have long been the backbone of New Zealand’s farming communities. Under my delegation as Minister responsible for wool I will be working with farmers to rebuild the industry into a strong sector that recognises the exporting and sustainability potential of the product, Mr Patterson says.

“We will be engaging with small catchment groups from Northland to Southland meeting farmers in the woolsheds, and at the farm gate, to discuss grassroots solutions.

“Sheep farmers continue to make an invaluable contribution to our primary sector and this government is committed to celebrating and supporting that,” Mr McClay says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)