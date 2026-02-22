Controversy Surrounds Indo-US Trade Deal: A Question of Sovereignty

The Indian National Congress has strongly criticized the Indo-US interim trade deal, accusing the government of finalizing it under pressure from the United States, a move they say undermines India's sovereignty and honor.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate described the agreement as 'unusual and suspicious haste,' suggesting it compromises India's national interests, including those of farmers, youth, energy security, and data sovereignty.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh echoed these views, labeling the deal 'anti-farmer.' He expressed concern over the government's decision to stop importing cheaper crude oil from Russia and instead agreeing to import $500 billion worth of goods from the US over five years. Singh also criticized the protests led by the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of inciting violence against Congress workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)