New initiative by Drug Controller General of India to boost ease of doing business

In a recent public notice, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) announced a new initiative aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in India.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 10:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has announced a new initiative aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in India. A public notice, dated February 14, outlines a plan for the DCGI to hold walk-in meetings with stakeholders.

As per the notice, the meetings, which will commence on February 20, are scheduled to take place every Tuesday and Thursday, barring gazetted holidays. These sessions will be held at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) Headquarters from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. "Keeping in view the focus of Government on Ease of Doing Business in India, it has been decided that Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will be meeting with stakeholders in walk-in meeting setup. Starting from Tuesday, 20th February, 2024, the walk-in meeting will be held on every Tuesday and Thursday (except Gazetted holidays) in CDSCO (HQ) from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. In the said public meeting, the problems, complaints, grievances and suggestions will be heard for suitable and swift resolution," as per the notice.

The DCGI is the head of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). It is responsible for the approval of drugs, conduct of clinical trials, setting standards for drugs, controlling the quality of imported drugs in the country, and coordinating the activities of State Drug Control Organizations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

