Farmers protest: Protesters block railway track at Rajpura in Patiala
Protesting farmers from Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala are sitting on rail tracks and blocking trains at Rajpura Railway Station as the farmer's protest enters its third day on Thursday, which has escalated into a full-blown crisis ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
- Country:
- India
Protesting farmers from Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala are sitting on rail tracks and blocking trains at Rajpura Railway Station as the farmer's protest enters its third day on Thursday, which has escalated into a full-blown crisis ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, due to the ongoing farmers' protest, rail traffic on the Ambala division of the Northern Railway has been affected, an official said.
According to Captain Shashi Kiran, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the following rail services will be impacted due to the farmers' protest: Cancelled Rail Services (from the originating station):
Train number 04753, Bathinda-Shri Ganganagar service, will be cancelled on February 15.Train number 04756, Shri Ganganagar-Bathinda service, will be cancelled on February 15. Partially Cancelled Rail Services (from the originating station):
Train number 14736, Ambala-Shri Ganganagar service, which was supposed to depart from Ambala on February 15, will only run up to Bathinda, meaning it will be cancelled between Bathinda and Shri Ganganag Train number 14735, Shri Ganganagar-Ambala service, will depart from Bathinda on February 15, meaning it will be cancelled between Shri Ganganagar and Bathinda.
Route Altered Rail Service: Train number 19612, Amritsar-Ajmer Express, will be operated via a changed route through Tarn Taran Jn.-Beas on February 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the 'Delhi Chalo' march of the farmers from Punjab against the central government entered its third day on Thursday.
A meeting of the farmer unions and the central government is scheduled for Thursday at 5 pm to discuss the issues. The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.
According to the protesting farmers, the Center promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, in line with the Swaminathan Commission report. They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Route Altered Rail Service
- Bathinda
- Amritsar-Ajmer Express
- Rajpura
- Tarn Taran
- Lok Sabha
- Shri Ganganagar-Ambala
- Punjab
- Sarwan Singh Pandher
- the Swaminathan Commission
- Patiala
- Kisan Morcha
- Center
- Shri Ganganag Train
- Rajpura Railway Station
- Jagjeet
- Shri Ganganagar-Bathinda
- Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee
- Shashi Kiran
- Partially Cancelled Rail Services
ALSO READ
Ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Haryana Police asks them not to join protest
Deployment of 50 Companies of Central Paramilitary Forces in Haryana in Response to Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest
CBSE issues advisory for students in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, advises students to leave home early to reach exam centres on time.
"If farmers don't get MSP, it is injustice..." Congress' Kamal Nath on farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march
Political manoeuvres in the name of farmers should stop: BKS on farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march