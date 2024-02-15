Left Menu

Gujarat: Police seize cough syrup stock worth Rs 66 lakh in Vadodara, book one person

The police further said that during the interrogation, it was found that the stock of goods was purchased from a man identified as Rajesh Jayantilal Patel, a resident of Vadodara.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ahemdabad police have booked a man for allegedly selling stock of banned codeine syrup to unauthorised people in Ahemdabad, police said on Thursday. Police said that the accused, identified as Rajesh Patel, was a pharmacist and had sold the stock of medicines to two persons who did not possess the licence for the medicines.

Based on their information, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Vadodara Police raided a godown in Bajwa village in the outer area of Vadodara and seized 44,000 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine. The market value of the seized stock of medicines is said to be Rs 66 lakh, said Police Inspector, VS Patel, Vadodara Police.

The official further said that, at present, the person is out of the reach of the police. An offence was registered against the person under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far in this connection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

