ISIS conspiracy case: NIA arrests one during raids at 9 places in Maharashtra

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one accused following raids at multiple locations in the ISIS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar module case, involving a conspiracy to target vital installations.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one accused following raids at multiple locations in the ISIS Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar module case, involving a conspiracy to target vital installations.The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammed Zoheb Khan. He was arrested after the NIA conducted raids at the houses of various suspects at nine locations in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad ). The raids led to the seizure of several electronic gadgets and incriminating documents related to the case, said the NIA.The case against Mohammed Zoheb Khan was registered by the NIA Mumbai based on inputs that he and his associates had taken 'Bayath '(pledged allegiance) to the ISIS Khalifa, and had planned to various establishments.

"They were also involved in radicalising and recruiting gullible youth, both physically and over social media, to join ISIS and promote its violent ideology," said the NIA.As per NIA investigations, the accused and other suspects were in constant touch with their foreign-based handlers for furthering the activities of the global terror network, both in India and abroad. "They were sharing incriminating videos of 'Bayath', along with materials related to violent jihad and Hijrah to Syria," said the anti-terror agency, adding it is continuing with its investigations in the case. (ANI)

