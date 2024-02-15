Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at main market in Alipur; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at the main market in Alipur, North Delhi, on Thursday evening.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at main market in Alipur; no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at main market in Alipur (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at the main market in Alipur, North Delhi, on Thursday evening. Shortly after the fire erupted, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the blaze. Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

