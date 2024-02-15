Assam govt invites PM Modi to unveil 125-foot statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan in March

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil the imposing 125-foot statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat during the first week of March this year. Speaking about the invitation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to dedicate the astounding statue of Bir Lachit, the Commander in Chief of the Ahom Kindom Army, and pay tribute to him.

"Prime Minister Modi, during his proposed visit to Jorhat, will also lay the foundation of Sivasagar Medical College and Hospital and ceremoniously initiate the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 5.5 lakh homes constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme for the state of Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said. Chief Minister Sarma visited Jorhat on Thursday to personally oversee the preparations for these momentous events.

He visited the Lachit Moidam Memorial and Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh and took stock of the progress of its construction. He also took stock and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan and its peripheral areas. He held a meeting with the engineers of Ahluwalia Contract (India) Limited, the executing agency, and asked them to expedite their work on unveiling the statue.

He asked them to ensure the completion of its finishing touches by the end of this month. Chief Minister Sarma also visited Meleng Meteli Pothar, the proposed venue of the Prime Minister's meeting, and took stock of all the preparations to be undertaken for the meeting.

He also had a look at the approach roads for entry and exit into and from the meeting venue and asked the concerned functionaries to ensure that the movement of the public becomes seamless and they do not face any inconvenience during their participation in the meeting. He took stock of the security issues for the meeting and also asked the concerned functionaries to make arrangements for adequate drinking water and transportation for the people who would be attending the meeting.

The Chief Minister also said that all steps will be taken to ensure that the meeting of the Prime Minister for the noble purpose of unveiling the statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan, laying the foundation for the Medical College at Sivasagar, and presenting dwelling houses to the beneficiaries becomes successful. Minister Water Resources, I&PR, etc. Pijush Hazarika, Minister PHE, etc Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister Finance, etc Ajanta Neog, Minister Agriculture, etc Atul Bora, MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi, Susanta Borgohain, Taranga Gogoi, Chakra Gogoi, Biswajit Phukan, Dharmeswar Konwar, and several others were present during the Chief Minister's visit to Jorhat. (ANI)

