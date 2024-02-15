"Rashtra Mandir": Goa CM Pramod Sawant after visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday paid a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying the majestic shrine was a 'Rashtra Mandir' (national temple). Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his visit to the Ram Temple, CM Sawant said, "I feel blessed and privileged to had a darshan (sighting) of Lord Ram Lalla today along with the entire Goa cabinet, our MLAs, and the BJP state president. We arrived here representing the people of Goa. As many as 2000 people from my state are here to take the darshan of Ram Lalla. This is not just a Ram Mandir but a 'Rashtra Mandir'."

"I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this (facilitating the construction of the Ram Temple). All ministers of my cabinet, even those who are Catholic, are here at this Rashtra Mandir today. I also want to thank Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath), as the centuries-old dream of a Ram Temple and the ceremonial' Pran Pratishtha' of the deity happened during his second term in office," the Goa CM told ANI. The CM informed that the devotees of Lord Ram in Goa would be able to pay obeisance at the grand temple in Ayodhya in the coming days under the state's 'Dev Darshan' scheme.

"Once the Uttar Pradesh government allots land to us, we will construct Goa Bhawan here in the Ayodhya," the CM added. Earlier, on Monday, the first Aastha train from Goa embarked on its journey to Ayodhya with approximately 2,000 passengers.

The BJP's state president, a Rajya Sabha MP, local leaders, and the Goa CM were present to bid farewell to the passengers. Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant said, "The first Astha train from Goa to Ayodhya set off on its journey today. The BJP arranged this train for all those devotees in Goa who wanted to travel to Ayodhya. I am here with our party's state president, Rajya Sabha MP, and our local leaders to bid farewell to the passengers. Approximately 2000 people from Goa are going to Ayodhya today," he said. (ANI)

