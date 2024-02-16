Appointments to Ministerial Advisory Group on future of KiwiRail’s ferry service made

Appointments to the Ministerial Advisory Group tasked with providing independent advice and assurance on the future of KiwiRail’s inter-island ferry service have been made, State Owned Enterprises Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“It’s important for New Zealand that KiwiRail is focused on ensuring safe, resilient, and reliable ferry services over the short to medium term while longer term solutions for the Cook Strait connection are developed.

“So I’m very pleased to announce the appointment of Nelson Airport Chief Executive, Mark Thompson as Chair of the Ministerial Advisory Group. He will be joined by a further two members, Mark Cairns and Roger Sowry.

“Mark Thompson has had a 30-year career in logistics and transport operations with senior executive roles in Australasia, the United States, China and the Philippines, leading public and private service focused organisations.

“Mark Cairns also brings extensive logistics and transport experience. He is currently a director of Freightways, Auckland International Airport and Sanford Limited. He also has experience in infrastructure, construction, contracting, and capital markets that will be valuable for the advisory group.

“Roger Sowry is a professional director with considerable governance expertise. His current and previous director roles span companies in several sectors including technology, health, infrastructure and energy. He is also a former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister.

“New Zealanders want to see ferry services on Cook Strait provided efficiently in a competitive market, that integrate with the wider transport system and support the economy. In December, the Government committed to establishing the independent advisory group to give us assurance that these objectives will be met.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)