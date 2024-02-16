IIT-Delhi student from Maharashtra's Nashik found hanging in hostel room
A 23-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, was allegedly found hanging in his hostel room, Delhi police said on Friday.
- Country:
- India
A 23-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, was allegedly found hanging in his hostel room, police said on Friday. "A PCR call was received from IIT Delhi, Dronagiri Hostel, wherein it was informed that a 23-year-old boy from Nashik, Maharashtra, was found hanging in a room in Dronagiri Hostel, IIT Campus," an official of the Delhi police said.
The deceased was a student in the M-Tech final year, as per police. A crime team inspection has been done. Further investigation is underway, they said.
More details are awaited in this alleged case of suicide. In July 2023, a fourth-year B.Tech student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at the institute.The deceased was identified as Ayush (20), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, as per police. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hearing before Maharashtra Speaker on NCP disqualification pleas a 'farce', says Raut
Budget: Record Rs 15,554 cr allocated to Maharashtra for rail works, says Vaishnaw
Liquor worth Rs 1 crore seized in Maharashtra, was to be sold only in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman
Maharashtra teenager Vaishnavi among 4 Indians to get wild cards in Mumbai Open main draw
Maharashtra backward class panel's survey for Maratha quota to end just before midnight on Friday