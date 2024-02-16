Left Menu

Nasscom projects tech industry to hit record revenue of USD 254 billion this fiscal year

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:26 IST
The domestic technology industry's revenue is projected to grow 3.8 per cent to USD 254 billion this fiscal, industry body Nasscom said on Friday.

Excluding hardware, the revenue is expected to touch USD 199 billion, a growth of 3.3 per cent over FY23. The Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) sector alone contributed 48 per cent to the total export revenue addition in FY24, Nasscom said in its annual review.

The projected 3.8 per cent growth is despite a 50 per cent slide in tech spending and 6 per cent decline in tech contracts in 2023 globally.

This means the industry has added USD 9.3 billion incremental revenue in the fiscal, Nasscom said.

It said despite reports of massive retrenchments, the industry added net 60,000 jobs, taking the total headcount to 5.43 million in the year.

