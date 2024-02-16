Left Menu

Tata Power Secures Letter of Intent for Rs 838 crore Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Project

The project SPV will be developed on a build-own-operate transfer BOOT basis to provide transmission service for 35 years from the scheduled date of commercial operation SCOD, 18 months from the date of SPV acquisition.RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Limited, has been acting as bid process coordinator BPC for tariff-based competitive bidding TBCB in transmission line projects and RE-bundling projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:22 IST
Tata Power Secures Letter of Intent for Rs 838 crore Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Project
Representative Image

Tata Power on Friday said it has received a letter of intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy to develop the Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission project at an estimated cost of Rs 838 crore.

In an exchange filing, Tata Power said, ''It has received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd -- to acquire Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Limited, a project special purpose vehicle''.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 838 crore, Tata Power said. The project SPV will be developed on a build-own-operate transfer (BOOT) basis to provide transmission service for 35 years from the scheduled date of commercial operation (SCOD), 18 months from the date of SPV acquisition.

RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Limited, has been acting as bid process coordinator (BPC) for tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) in transmission line projects and RE-bundling projects. Under the Ministry of Power, REC Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC), and infrastructure financing company (IFC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024