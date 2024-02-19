Uttar Pradesh has transitioned from red-tapism to "red-carpet culture" in last seven years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the BJP government has laid emphasis on both ease of living and ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh and has worked towards saturation of welfare schemes which is "true justice and true secularism". Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February last year, the Prime Minister said the state has transitioned from red-tapism to red-carpet culture in the past seven years of double-engine government.

He said the state is taking rapid strides in development and has seen a significant drop in crime. "In the past seven years since Uttar Pradesh got the 'double-engine government', the state has transitioned from red-tapism to 'red-carpet' culture. During this period, Uttar Pradesh has not only experienced a significant decrease in crime rates but also a substantial increase in trading and business opportunities," he said.

"We have given equal importance to ease of living and ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh. The purpose of double engine government is that no beneficiary is not left out of any government scheme," he added. The Prime Minister referred to the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and said the vehicle with "Modi's guarantee" reached various parts of Uttar Pradesh so that there is a saturation of government welfare schemes.

"This is true justice, this is true secularism," he said. The Prime Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is receiving investment across sectors.

"We are gathered here with the resolve to build 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' for 'Viksit Bharat'. I have been told that through technology, lakhs of people from more than 400 Vidhan Sabha seats of UP are connected to this event...7-8 years back, we couldn't even think that there could be such an atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh regarding investment and employment," he said. "There used to be news of crime, riots and snatching. At that time, if someone said that UP would be developed, perhaps nobody would have been ready to even hear that...Today, lakhs and crores of rupees of investment are coming into Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also addressed the gathering. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)