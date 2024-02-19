Navalny's widow Yulia: I will fight for a free Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 16:22 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said in a video message on Monday that she would continue the work of her husband and fight for a free Russia.
"I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia," Yulia Navalnaya said in a video message entitled "I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny".
"Vladimir Putin killed my husband."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Navalnaya
- Russia
- Yulia
- Alexei
- Yulia Navalnaya
- Alexei Navalny
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian cosmonaut to set record Sunday for most time spent in space -reports
UPDATE 1-South Korea summons Russian envoy over criticism of President Yoon's remarks -foreign ministry
South Korea summons Russian envoy over criticism of President Yoon -ministry
Russia says death toll in Ukraine shelling of Lysychansk rises to 28
UPDATE 1-South Korea summons Russian envoy over criticism of President Yoon's remarks -foreign ministry