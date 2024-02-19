Navalny's widow Yulia: I will fight for a free Russia

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said in a video message on Monday that she would continue the work of her husband and fight for a free Russia.

"I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia," Yulia Navalnaya said in a video message entitled "I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny".

"Vladimir Putin killed my husband."

