Goa CM Pramod Sawant garlands statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of the 394th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 17:37 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of the 394th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj on Monday. Earlier Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais offered floral tributes to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis participated in the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort. CM Shinde offered a floral tribute to the statue of Shivaji in Chembur, Mumbai.

Taking to his 'X' account, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj, saying, "Salutations to the revered deity of Akhand Hindustan, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Maharajadhiraj Shri #Chhatrapati #Shivaji_Maharaj on his birth anniversary." CM Shinde also performed the bhumi pujan for the beautification of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circle and statue. Mumbai Metropolitan Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, MP Rahul Shewale, and other Shiv Sena workers and officials were present on the occasion. Former MLA Tukaram Kate expressed his gratitude to CM Eknath Shinde on the occasion.

Meanwhile, people in Nagpur, Maharashtra, gathered in large numbers on the streets and offered Aarti as a part of celebrations of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is commemorated every year on February 19. (ANI)

