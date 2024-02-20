Left Menu

Vipul Organics gets green nod for expansion of Ambernath facility in Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 15:48 IST
Vipul Organics gets green nod for expansion of Ambernath facility in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Specialty chemicals maker Vipul Organics on Tuesday said it has received a green clearance for expansion of its Ambernath facility in Maharashtra.

The green nod has been received for the expansion of synthetic organic pigments and dyestuffs as well as pigment dispersion, naphthols, fast salts, and vat dyes at the Ambernath facility, it said in a statement.

According to Vipul Organics, the production capacity will be increased from the existing 10 tonne per month to 508 tonne per month.

''With the expansion, the facility will become the single largest pigment producer in the country,'' the company's Managing Director Vipul P Shah said.

In the first phase the company intends to expand its capacity to 250 tonne per month and the cost will be borne through a mix of internal accruals and external borrowings, it said.

The company has already raised Rs 5 crore from the promoters through the issue of warrants for this purpose, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024