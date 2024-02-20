"Anytime it can be finalised...solution will come": Venugopal on Congress' seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc parties

Even as Congress has faced hiccups in its alliance talks with Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, party leader KC Venugopal exuded confidence about finding a solution in talks with INDIA bloc parties, saying the negotiations are in "final stage" and "anytime it can be finalised". Venugopal, who is general secretary (organisation) said, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has formed a national alliance committee for talks and it is carrying on with its work. He said a solution will be found.

"It is in the final stage. Anytime, it can be finalised. Discussion is going on and it will be finalised anytime. We are in the process and our alliance team is there. Congress president has appointed a team of alliance (leaders). Day by day they are discussing with everybody. We are in great form, solution will come," Venugopal told reporters. He was replying to queries about some INDIA bloc parties having decided to fight on their own.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has said that the proposals sent to Congress had not been accepted and her party has decided to contest the Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal on its own. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has also said that it will contest on its own though the party is holding talks for seat adjustment with Congress in Delhi. AAP has already announced two candidates in Gujarat and one in Goa. Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made his participation in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, conditional to a decision on seat sharing, saying that he will be joining it the moment the seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are decided between the two parties.

"Right now talks are going on, lists have come from their side and from ours as well, the moment the seats are distributed and decided, the Samajwadi Party will join Congress's Nyaya Yatra," Yadav told reporters on Monday. Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

