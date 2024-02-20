Tamil Nadu to launch 'One Village, One Crop' scheme to enhance state's agricultural production

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced in the state's Farm Budget that it would launch a 'One Village, One Crop' scheme to enhance agricultural production. The programme will cover aspects such as land preparation, seed treatment and integrated nutrient management. Presenting the Farm Budget 2024-25 in the legislative assembly, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said the Tamil Nadu Millet Mission Scheme (five year scheme from 2023-2024 to 2027-2028) will be continued in the year 2024-25 at an outlay of Rs 65.30 crore.

Furthermore, he said, a 'One Village, One Crop' scheme will be introduced in 15,280 revenue villages to ''catapult production''.

This initiative will feature field demonstrations covering land preparation, seed treatment for high-yielding varieties, and integrated nutrient management.

These demonstrations will be conducted on over 5 to 10 acres in each village, focusing on one crop per village to enhance farmers' awareness.

Crops including paddy, cholam (sorghum), maize, kambu (pearl millet), kudiraivali (barnyard millet), ragi (finger millet), red gram, black gram, green gram, groundnut, gingelly, sunflower, cotton and sugarcane are covered under the plan. To help farmers distinguish between beneficial and harmful insects, 'Permanent Pest Surveillance Plots' will be established, and effective plant protection measures will be recommended, the minister said.

