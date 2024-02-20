Yulia Navalnaya's account appears suspended on X (formerly Twitter)
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:27 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The X (formerly Twitter) account of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, appeared to be suspended on Tuesday.
"Account suspended," a notice says on her account.
It was not immediately clear why.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexei Navalny
- Yulia Navalnaya
- Russian
Advertisement