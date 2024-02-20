Implementation of Act East Policy yielding rich dividend in NE: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that implementation of the Act East Policy has been yielding rich dividends in the Northeastern region.

Dhankhar, who is visiting Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of its statehood day, said India's composite culture is incomplete without the cultural mosaic of North Eastern states.

The execution of the Act East Policy of the government has resulted in phenomenal growth of infrastructure and connectivity in the entire Northeastern region.

The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in implementing the Act East policy is bearing rich dividends in the region, the Vice President said.

"I commend successful efforts, policies and initiatives of the Centre in reaching out to this region to make the north-east an active partner in our vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

Terming the eight states of the region as 'Ashta Laxmis' (eight forms of the goddess of wealth), the vice president wished that the Northeast always shine in the glory of the rising sun and lead the country on the path of peace and progress.

Arunachal Pradesh is known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun' in India as a village in the state's easternmost part meets the sunrise before any other place in the country.

The vice president added that the northeast is reaping peace dividend, with a firm government focusing on harmony among all stakeholders.

The political climate is peaceful and stable, developmental policies are predictable. This is crucial for the future of this region, and for the well-being of the people, he said.

''In the last 10 years, we have seen great synergy between the Union and the state governments that has delivered massive growth multipliers. The aspirations of this region are now fructifying," the vice president said. Recalling the recent visit of a delegation of young students from Menchuka Valley in Arunachal Pradesh to his official residence during a national integration tour, Dhankhar said that the young boys and girls left a deep impression with expose of their talent and veracity. "As the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, I have taken initiatives to start an internship programme in the House for young students with social sciences background. The idea is to familiarise them with the functioning of Parliament. As many as twenty students from five universities of Arunachal Pradesh participated in the programme and I look forward to more such interactions," he said.

Dhankhar, who could not witness the dance performance of the Tagin and Wancho communities of the state due to inclement weather, assured them to invite them to his official residence and Parliament and also promised to make a documentary on them.

He said that over the past decade, appreciable strides have been made to overcome geographical distance by strengthening connectivity. Apart from improved road connectivity, Arunachal Pradesh featured prominently on the country's air-connectivity map.

It is not surprising that the villages are witnessing unprecedented levels of growth in terms of road connectivity, electrification and infrastructure, he added. "With better connectivity and more efficient logistics, the exquisite agriculture produce of Arunachal Pradesh will be able to reach larger and more remunerative national and international markets," he pointed out.

The vice president added that in the last seven years, there has been a 64 per cent increase in the road length traversing Arunachal Pradesh and almost 20,000 km of roads have been constructed. "Apart from the recently inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, the state has three operational airports and seven advanced landing grounds. There are 25 operational helipads that can enhance air connectivity and remove logistical constraints in even remotest regions of the state," Dhankhar said. With the Centre's new National Drone Policy, the remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh can be linked and supplies of essential commodities and services can be ensured.

The vice president said that the North East witnessed large-scale international events for the first time during India's year-long G20 presidency which would have a tremendous positive impact on the future of the region.

Stating that India's stature has grown internationally with the world looking up at the country today, he added that leading international agencies like IMF, World Bank, find India to be the brightest spot of investment and opportunity in the world.

"Today India is a global destination of investment, innovation and business. As India grows, so does every state and vice versa. It has been an inclusive growth, and Arunachal Pradesh bears testament to it," Dhankhar added.

