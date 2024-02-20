PM Modi to attend 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at Valinath Dham temple in Gujarat's Mehsana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony of the Valinath Dham temple in Visnagar taluk of Mehsana district on February 22. Jayaramgiri Bapu, 'Gadipati' of Valinath temple told ANI that the temple has been constructed in 14 years.

"This place has a history of 900 years. This temple has been constructed in 14 years. A 'Mahayagna' with the participation of 15,000 guests will be held here. PM Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on February 22. Lakhs of people are already pouring in to attend the ceremony," he said. The 900-year-old temple has been newly constructed. The second largest Shiva temple after the largest Somnath temple of Gujarat has been built in Tarabh village of Visnagar taluk of Mehsana district. The construction work of the temple has been going on continuously for the last 10 years. The Prime Minister will be present on the last day of the week-long Pran Pratistha ceremony.

900 years ago, Veeramgiri Bapu arrived at Tapobhoomi, the present site of Valinath. Viriyamgiri Bapu had earlier spent some time in Kantharia village. In Tarabh, Viramgiri Bapu saw the idol of Lord Valinath and Dhuni in his dream. According to the dream, Bapu took out the idol of Lord Valinath buried in the ground and consecrated it with much fanfare. Go to any corner of the country to have the darshan of Lord Bholenath, but you will get the darshan of Lord Bholenath only in the form of Shivling. But there is only one such temple in the entire country where Shivalinga is installed along with the Swamyamukha statue of Lord Bholenath. 900 years ago, the idol of Lord Valinath Mahadev was dug out from the ground by Veeramgiri Bapu as per his dream. Even today after its establishment, this statue is worshipped here.

A new Valinath Mahadev temple has been constructed in place of the 900-year-old Valinath Mahadev temple in Tarabh, which is the second largest temple in Gujarat after the largest Somnath temple. If we look at the features of the grand wind-welfare Mahashivlinga, the historical Shivdham of Shri Valinath Mahadev, then the amazing benmoon built here will be installed in the unique supernatural new Shivalaya. There are three main pinnacles of this temple, the main sanctum on the right side has the idol of Lord Shri Valinath Mahadev, the second sanctum has the idol of Guru Shri Dattatreya Bhagwan and the third sanctum on the left has the idol of Kuldevi Paramba Bhagwati Hinglaj Mataji.

The newly built temple constructed in Nagara style, has been built with about 10 years of hard work and toil by renowned architects of India, Sompura and excellent sculptors of Rajasthan and Orissa. The height of the Pagoda (Shivalay) in the temple is 101 feet decorated on 68 pillars. Its length is 265 feet and its width is 165 feet. The area of stone used in the temple is 1.5 lakh cubic feet.

The historical Nutan Shivalaya is the first big Shivdham of North Gujarat after the first Jyotirlinga of Gujarat, Somnath. The stone of Bansi mountain has been specially used in building the temple. In the present era, the newly constructed Shivdham Shri Valinath Mahadev Temple in Bansi Pahar stone and Nagar style will remain a timeless example of Indian sculpture. (ANI)

