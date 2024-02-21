Left Menu

China hopes France continues role in stable Sino-European relations, foreign minister says

China hopes France will continue a constructive role in developing healthy and stable Sino-European relations by enhancing mutual trust and promoting integration of interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. The minister, in meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, said China hopes to work together as a stabilising force in the world, according to a foreign ministry statement on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 06:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 06:09 IST
China hopes France continues role in stable Sino-European relations, foreign minister says

China hopes France will continue a constructive role in developing healthy and stable Sino-European relations by enhancing mutual trust and promoting integration of interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The minister, in meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, said China hopes to work together as a stabilising force in the world, according to a foreign ministry statement on Wednesday. "We are willing to work with France to uphold our original aspirations, maintain focus, deepen cooperation," Wang said.

Wang also said China hopes France will create a fair and just business environment for Chinese companies there, and provide "positive, stable and long-term expectations". In a separate meeting between Wang and the French president's foreign affairs adviser, official news agency Xinhua said the two sides had in-depth communication on issues related to peace and security, and agreed that "multi-polarisation is indispensable for peace and stability".

Both countries will continue to strengthen strategic coordination, and agreed to further cooperate in areas of climate change, biodiversity conservation, agricultural and food products, and clean energy, as well as nuclear energy research and development, Xinhua said. The meeting also mentioned increasing the frequency of direct flights between China and France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024