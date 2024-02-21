Left Menu

Uttarakhand Assembly to be convened from February 26

The first session of Uttarakhand Assembly for the year 2024 will be convened from February 26.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 07:38 IST
Uttarakhand Assembly to be convened from February 26
Uttarakhand Vidhansabha building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first session of Uttarakhand Assembly for the year 2024 will be convened from February 26. Vidhan Sabha Secretary Hem Chandra Pant in a press note said, "Hon'ble Governor, has summoned the Fifth Vidhan Sabha of Uttarakhand to meet at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 26, 2024 in Vidhan Sabha Bhavan, Dehradun for its First Session of the year, 2024."

The Uttarakhand Assembly recently passed the UCC Bill with a comfortable majority following a two-day discussion during a special session on February 7, making Uttarakhand the first state to clear the legislation. Although Goa is governed by a UCC (Portuguese Civil Code), the Assembly did not pass any law. The code was retained after its liberation in 1961.

The Bill governs common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion. The state, however, has put the Scheduled Tribes outside the purview of the code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

