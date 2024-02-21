BJP's Suvendu Adhikari asks Bengal police to prove charge or face action over 'Khalistani' jibe allegation against him

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, now issue of BJP's LoP Suvendu Adhikari allegedly hurling 'Khalistani' jibe at a Sikh IPS officer has taken to the court. Now, responding to the fresh allegation on him Adhikari has challenged the ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences.

"BJP LoP Suvendu Adhikari dares ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences. @WBPolice, Mamata Banerjee's only line of defence, is crumbling. They should now retreat to their barracks," said BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya in a post on X as he also shared a video of Adhikari challenging West Bengal police claims. A Sikh IPS officer, was deputed at Dhamakhali to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Adhikari was also accompanied by BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who claimed that the police officer wasn't fulfilling his duties. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lashed out at the BJP saying that the party thinks that every person wearing a turban is a "Khalistani".

"Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a turban is a Khalistani," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'. The Chief Minister also attached a video of the verbal spat in which the police officer was seen sternly protesting against the BJP workers for labelling him "Khalistani" for wearing a turban.

Condemning the incident, Banerjee said, "I vehemently condemn this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our Sikh brothers and sisters, revered for their sacrifices and unwavering determination to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)