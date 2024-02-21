Left Menu

Bihar: 9 people killed, 5 injured in Lakhisarai road accident

While nine people died on the spot, five were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment. The deceased and injured were identified as mostly residents of Jamalpur in Munger district.

Nine people were killed and at least five people sustained injuries after an autorickshaw was hit by a speeding truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, police said. The incident took place in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to the City Police Station President Amit Kumar the accident took place in Lakhisarai when the truck, coming from the wrong side, collided with an auto, resulting in nine casualties. Five individuals remain in critical condition and were referred to PMCH after initial first aid. The auto's passengers, residents of Jamalpur in Munger district, were heading to Lakhisarai railway station after completing catering work in Sikandra. They had reserved the auto from Sikandra for their journey to Munger."

"The auto driver, Manoj, also succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police reached the site on receiving information, and families of the deceased have been informed," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

