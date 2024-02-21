Bhupender Yadav meets families of victims of man-animal conflict in Kerala's Wayanad

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav met the families of the victims who lost their lives in the man-animal conflict in Wayanad in the last few days. "Met the families of Prajeesh, Paul and Ajeesh, who lost their lives in the man-animal conflict in Wayanad recently. Their loss is irreparable," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

His visit comes days after Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi abruptly halted his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Varanasi, and left for his constituency, prompted by public protest over the deaths of residents in wild elephant attacks. He visited the homes of the families and interacted with them. The Environment Minister on Wednesday assured all support to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls of the deceased.

"Assured them the government, led by PM Shri @narendramodiji, stands with the families in their hour of grief. We will ensure full support to get their lives back on track. I pray the departed souls rest in eternal peace," Yadav said. "Also asked members of @BJP4Keralam to extend all possible help to the people in the region to ensure a harmonious man-animal coexistence," he added.

In a heartwrenching post on 'X', the Union Minister shared his interaction with a young child who lost his father in the recent man-animal conflict. "Pains my heart to know that young Alna has lost her father Ajeesh to the man-animal conflict in Wayanad. Truly appreciate her strength of character which she displayed in our meeting, and the clarity with which she put forth her expectations from the government, even in the face of grief. Alna sure is a daughter to be proud of. Assured her that the @BJP4India government at the Centre stands by her family," Yadav posted.

The Environment Minister also visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and reviewed the state of man-animal conflicts in the region on his way to Wayanad. "On my way to Wayanad, visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and reviewed the state of man-animal conflicts in the region. Discussed steps that can be implemented to ensure human-animal coexistence," Yadav said in another post on 'X'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister also held a detailed discussion with his party leaders and farmer leaders at Wayanad. "At Wayanad, I held a detailed discussion with BJP workers and farmer leaders. They shared a list of demands with us. I informed them about the work we are doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Yadav said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)