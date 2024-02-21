Left Menu

Despite PM Modi's 'guarantees', farmers are committing suicide: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said on one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving various guarantees to farmers, but on the other cultivators are committing suicide due to growing debt.Addressing NCP Sharadchandra Pawar workers at a conclave at Manchar in Ambegaon tehsil, the home turf of Maharashtra Cabinet minister Dilip Walse Patil in Pune district, the former Union agriculture minister painted a grim picture of the farm sector.Today, farmers are facing hardships in the country.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-02-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 23:59 IST
Despite PM Modi's 'guarantees', farmers are committing suicide: Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said on one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving various ''guarantees'' to farmers, but on the other cultivators are committing suicide due to growing debt.

Addressing NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) workers at a conclave at Manchar in Ambegaon tehsil, the home turf of Maharashtra Cabinet minister Dilip Walse Patil in Pune district, the former Union agriculture minister painted a grim picture of the farm sector.

''Today, farmers are facing hardships in the country. He toils hard but despite that he does not get remunerative price for his products. If input cost is high and output is low, then it leads to farmers getting debt-ridden and due to this situation, farmers take extreme steps. Such a scenario is currently prevalent in the country,'' said the veteran politician.

Newspapers and television channels are full of advertisements where the PM is seen offering various ''guarantees'' to farmers such as good price and market for their produce, said the Rajya Sabha member.

''On one side, there is 'Modi Ki Guarantee' but on the other side, somewhere someone (referring to farmers) is committing suicide,'' said the senior politician while slamming the Centre for its policies.

Targeting Walse Patil, his one-time confidant who was among the rebel NCP MLAs, Pawar said earlier generations of leaders from the area were loyal to their party and did not compromise on ideology, but that is no longer the case now.

''These present leaders do not show any loyalty to their own party, then how can we expect them to be loyal to their voters,'' he said.

Walse Patil is a key member of the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who joined the Shinde government in July last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024