Delhi Assembly condoles death of farmer; calls for 'seriously considering' farmers' demands

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday condoled the death of 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh during farmers' protest at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Reading the condolence message of the House, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that the incident at the Khanauri border on Wednesday was ''very painful''.

''The peacefully protesting farmers should be treated calmly and their demands should be seriously considered,'' he said.

Singh was a native of Bhatinda and the lone bread winner of his family. His family owns just two acres of land, said the Speaker, expressing the House's condolences to the family of the deceased farmer. The House also condoled the deaths of eminent jurist Fali S Nariman and famous radio presenter Amin Sayani and observed a two-minute silence.

The proceedings of the Budget Session were adjourned for 25 minutes around 12.20 pm when the ruling AAP MLAs trooped in the well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP accusing it of stalling one-time settlement scheme for recasting water bills.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, they ignored the Speaker's request to allow the proceedings to continue and take their seats.

When the House reconvened at 12.45 pm, AAP legislators again came into the well of the House shouting slogans. The Speaker finally adjourned the House till Friday 11 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)