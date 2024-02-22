Putin to fly on modernised Russian supersonic strategic bomber

Russian President Vladimir Putin will fly on a modernised Tu-160M supersonic strategic bomber on Thursday, the Kremlin said, state television reported.

The giant swing-wing plane is a substantially modernised-version of a Soviet-era bomber that the USSR would have deployed in the event of a nuclear war with the West to deliver nuclear weapons at long distances. The TU-160M is capable of carrying 12 cruise missiles or 12 short-range nuclear missiles and can fly 12,000 km (7,500 miles) non—stop without re-fuelling.

