Left Menu

Fire breaks out in train engine in Odisha's Dhenkanal; dousing on

A fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, an official said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:53 IST
Fire breaks out in train engine in Odisha's Dhenkanal; dousing on
A visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, an official said on Thursday. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse of the blaze.

According to official, dousing operation is underway and no casualties in the incident have been reported. "A fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The reason behind the train catching fire is unclear. Four fire tenders have reached the spot. The electric connection has been shut down in that area and that route has been shut down for other trains too," said Prasant Dhal, Fire Officer, Dhenkanal.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024