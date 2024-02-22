Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu hands over offer letters to new recruits appointed in various state government departments

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday officially handed over appointment letters to 1256 youths, who had successfully appeared in the Combined Secondary Level Examination-2023 conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) last year. To mark the mass appointment of new employees in various state government departments, Chief Minister Pema Khandu symbolically handed over 'Offer Letters' to 30 new recruits in an event - Rozgar Mela - organized by the state Youth Affairs department here on Thursday morning, which was witnessed by rest of the successful candidates.

Congratulating all the successful candidates, Pema Khandu hailed them for earning a government job on their merit. "Earlier, most of the Group C and D posts were filled by concerned departments and done so on recommendations or insistence of political leaders and senior officers. Those who had no 'connections' with the affluent were left high and dry. To do away with the corrupt practice and to provide all eligible youths a level playing field, we created the APSSB and today it is bearing fruits," Khandu said.

Khandu informed that the staff selection board could have been established with a cabinet notification but he chose to do so through an Act so that it couldn't be tampered with in future to suit the whims and fancies of powers to be. Expressing satisfaction over the Board, he lauded it for conducting recruitment examinations for various Group C and D posts in a fair and transparent manner despite an initial hiccup.

"You all need to be proud of yourself. You didn't choose the easy way - bootlicking or seeking recommendations. You studied hard, prepared hard and secured a government job. Wherever you go, you will hold your head high!" he said. Advising the new employees to work as hard as they had in preparing for the examination wherever they are posted, he said that they were now a part of the system and their sincerity towards their job only would ensure that the system ran successfully.

"The workforce that we are getting through APSSB and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (Group A and B) will ensure that in the next 5 to 10 years the state government will be run by people, who are in their respective posts on pure merit. Governance will change. In coming years, the infusion of these talented individuals into the government workforce will significantly enhance our capacity to deliver services promptly, furthering the welfare of our beloved citizens," Khandu expressed. Talking about APPSC, the Chief Minister informed that the new Chairman and Members have assumed office and after putting in place a stringent SoP, examinations will be conducted for various Group A and B posts.

He informed that more than 1000 posts have been handed over to the Commission for conducting recruitment examinations but are lying vacant due to the paper leakage fiasco. Hoping that the Commission conduct the examinations soon, Khandu advised the successful candidates of the Group C and D posts to appear for the examinations conducted by the Commission if eligible.

"In my interaction with a few of you, I got to know that many of you are well qualified. You will always have an advantage as you are already well prepared. If you work hard, I am sure many of you will qualify for Group A and B posts," he opined. Pema Khandu further informed that the state government has, in the last 7-8 years, created about 17500 government jobs. The Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2023, was conducted for various posts (Group C and D) in the departments of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, Woman & Child Development, Research, Agriculture, Hydropower Development, Tax, Excise & Narcotics, Economics & Statistics, Power, Higher & Technical Education, Secretariat Administration, PWD, Fire & Emergency Services, Home and TRIHMS. (ANI)

