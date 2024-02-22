Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi hospitalised after cardiac arrest

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, here on Thursday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The hospital in a statement said Joshi is currently in the Intensive Care Unit, under close observation.

"Mr Manohar Joshi, Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was admitted at P.D. Hinduja Hospital on 21st February 2024. He suffered a cardiac event and is severely ill. He is currently in the ICU under close observation and receiving the best medical care and treatment," said the statement issued by Hinduja Hospital. Joshi was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004. He was also a Member of Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012, and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)