Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Annual Capacity Building Plan for Ministries

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday launched the Annual Capacity Building Plan for the Ministry of Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT. The annual plan has been crafted to ensure capacity building and holistic development of manpower keeping in mind National Priorities, Emerging Technologies, and Citizen Centricity along with development of organisations, Institutions and Individuals. Staff from Post offices, Railways, BSNL and Common Service Centres (CSC) shared their experiences of iGoT Karmayogi training and how it has helped them develop their capabilities, improve their overall mindset towards their job and enhance their performance and ability to deliver the government's services to the masses in a better manner.

Addressing the august gathering of over 1000 employees of Railways, Post, CSCs and BSNL at an event in Rail Bhawan, which was also graced by the Chairperson, Railway Board; Secretary, MEITY, Secretary, Department of Post; Secretary, Department of Telecommunication and Chairman of the Capacity Building Commission; Union Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated all the employees for their good performance in Mission Karmayogi. "Be it Railways, Post, CSC or BSNL, all are service-related departments and service industries require a different mindset as the interaction with customers and stakeholders is continuous and has a deep impact on the customers and the entire network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says 'Mind is never a problem, Mindset is' and therefore, we need to make our mindsets solution-oriented. Problems are faced by all but how we find solutions for these problems is important and this makes the difference between success and failure. Our thoughts dominate our actions and these actions create our destiny," Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister stated further that huge investments are being made in all four departments under the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi-led government. "We have long-term investment plans as they will lay the foundations for a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed nation. We should keep up the spirit and never be satisfied will our performance and always work towards a higher objective. By 2047 we need to make a 'Viksit Bharat' and we all have to work towards achieving this goal together," he said.

The chairperson of the Railway Board, Jaya Varma Sinha, said it was a proud moment to be a part of the Annual Capacity Building Plan. "Indian Railway, being the largest civil employer, has to have a robust training plan and it is very important to train and enhance capacities for all employees to improve our service delivery," she said.

The chairperson also thanked the Capacity Building Commission for helping Indian Railways in drafting the capacity building plan. The Annual Capacity Building Plan of Railways has been prepared in partnership with the Railway Board, and the main tasks have been identified and competencies and requirements mapped out for holistic development at the Individual as well as organisational level. The secretary, Department of Telecommunication, said, "We will try to make the training process more dynamic in nature and ensure that it does not remain a one-time exercise. We would like to train people not just for their current work profile but also for services to which they aspire. We will make the training vibrant and more role-based rather than rule-based."

Secretary, MEITY Krishnan, said it is a detailed exercise down to the lowest level in the Ministry. Over 6000 officers have undertaken 8000 courses and we are helping create content for the govt at large. The key outcome has been the training for CSCs. The training has made a significant difference and we will ensure that new courses are added routinely. The secretary of the Department of Posts said, "Right from the beginning we were involved proactively with training and on June 22, 2022, we launched a 'Dak Karmayogi Portal' and today we are at a good stage. Over 1.25 lakh staff joined for role-based improvement in service delivery through training. We will try to ensure a technology-enabled workforce keeping in view the national level and ensure there is training on demand through knowledge experts. We have created master trainers and domain experts." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)