"Indian Coast Guard stands as stalwart guardian of our maritime boundaries": Karnataka Governor

The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, underscored the invaluable role played by the Indian Coast Guard in protecting the nation's maritime interests during his participation in the 48th Indian Coast Guard Day programme. Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Governor Gehlot extended his warm wishes to all coastal officers, soldiers, and their families, expressing his delight in being part of the commemorative event.

He emphasized, "The Indian Coast Guard stands as the stalwart guardian of our maritime boundaries, ensuring strict adherence to maritime laws." Highlighting the pivotal role of the Indian Coast Guard as one of the world's largest coast guard forces, Governor Gehlot emphasized its pivotal contribution in safeguarding maritime borders.

"Our Indian Coast Guard, through its unwavering dedication, loyalty, and courage, has established a formidable reputation globally, fulfilling its duties of protection, relief, and defence along our extensive 7500 km maritime borders," he said. He further elaborated on the evolving challenges in maritime trade and security, noting the surge in maritime traffic amidst the burgeoning Indian economy.

The governor emphasized the Coast Guard's expertise in addressing multifaceted challenges such as search and rescue operations, marine pollution, maritime terrorism, and illegal smuggling, underscoring its indispensable role in ensuring maritime safety and security. Acknowledging the Indian Coast Guard's international engagements, Governor Gehlot lauded its role in upholding the nation's interests during joint exercises with various countries in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. He commended the Coast Guard for its commendable efforts in life-saving operations during natural calamities and its proactive initiatives in raising awareness among fishermen regarding safety measures.

He also highlighted the strides made by the Indian Coast Guard in bolstering electronic surveillance networks along the Indian coast, with radar stations operational in strategic locations like Suratkal, Bhatkal, Belikeri, and Kundapur in Karnataka. The Governor concluded by underscoring the appreciation extended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the exemplary performance of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding the nation's seas, fishermen, and marine environment.

The event saw the presence of dignitaries including Praveen Kumar Mishra, Karnataka Coast Guard Commander. (ANI)

