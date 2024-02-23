Left Menu

Met office predicts rainfall, hailstorms for Madhya Pradesh till month end

According to Met Office, Light Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to continue over Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Guna, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa and Mauganj districts in early morning hours.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 10:57 IST
Met office predicts rainfall, hailstorms for Madhya Pradesh till month end
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The post-midweek-February sun has become a little unbearable though still there is a slight nip in the air. The Meteorological office has predicted possibility of rainfall and hailstorm in some parts of the state till the end of this month. "Currently, there has been light to moderate rainfall occurring in the state for the past several days along with thunder and hailstorm also seen at some places, especially in northern Madhya Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh due to a western disturbance. In the coming days, another western disturbance is arriving from February 24 in the state and apart from it a cycle circulation is formed in Chhattisgarh. A trough line is also formed from Mizoram to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," said Ashfaq Hussain, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

"As a result of the said situation moisture will appear from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Following which, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and hailstorm at some places till February 28 and 29. Particularly, there is a possibility of more rainfall in eastern MP and in the district of Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar and Rewa divisions," he added. He further said that according to the reports received so far Guna, Gwalior, Satna and Rewa districts received rainfall. Light rain is continuing in the east MP.

Besides, according to Met Office, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to continue over Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Guna, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa and Mauganj districts in early morning hours. Light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to continue over Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli districts in the forenoon hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024